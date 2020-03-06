Center Point residents express concerns over crime

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) -People who live in Center Point attended a “Bridge the Gap” meeting Thursday night to ask Sheriff Mark Pettway and others about the crime in their area.
Arlene Cosper wanted to know about the survey the DOJ took in 2018 focusing on what’s needed most. They still haven’t seen results of that survey.
“Why have we held onto this information for two years and done absolutely... I can’t say nothing with it, but when it comes to the safety stuff, that’s where our frustration has been," says Cosper.
The mayor said that information will be released within the month, but others agree with Cosper. Dorlin Terry is a member of First Baptist of Center Point where the meeting was held.
“We had to put up new lighting and everything here at the church cause we had people that was sleeping in our breezeway out here," says Terry.
“I know they’re trying to do something, do things in Center Point. But the crime is kind of bad in Center Point, it has been for years and need to do something about it and I think they’re trying to," says Barry Wilson who also attended the meeting.
Detectives say the crime is down in the area since 2018. Officials tell us they’ll get us those numbers next week. Meanwhile, residents do appreciate what they have.
“I think these guys are working hard, I think there’s just so much ground to cover," says Cosper.
Sheriff Pettway says they are looking to put more boots on the ground in Center Point. He also stressed the importance of the SNET team, the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team that goes into high-crime areas and tackles those crime issues.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.