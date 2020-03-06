Breastfeeding mom pushes for jury duty exemption in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A push to exempt breastfeeding moms from jury duty in the state of Alabama is now up to the judge and the courts.
18 states exempt breastfeeding moms from jury duty and Savannah Ramsey hopes to make Alabama the next.
She created a petition on Change.org after she was called in to jury duty this week and explained to the judge she was still breastfeeding her 10-month-old. The judge told her she could come back on another scheduled day, but Ramsey said she’d still be breastfeeding then. She feels people just don’t understand how delicate a situation breastfeeding can be.
“When you’re breastfeeding, you’re a lifeline. Some mothers do not respond to pumps, some babies do not take bottles. My baby right now is going through teething and so she will sometimes nurse on me every single hour," says Ramsey.
Ramsey has talked with lawmakers about this, she hopes to see the state vote on this in the future. You can find her petition by clicking here, So far, it has over 4,000 signatures.
