Birmingham VA limiting visits to help slow spread of coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Medical Center is limiting visits to the center or community-based outpatient clinics in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The following is information from Stacy J. Vasquez, the Medical Center Director: Our highest responsibility at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and its community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) is the health and safety of our Veterans, family members and staff. We continue to work closely with public health officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to monitor, screen and implement best practices to protect the health of our Veterans and staff as it relates to COVID-19 (coronavirus), influenza, and other illnesses.
In an effort to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and other illnesses, the Birmingham VA Medical Center and its CBOCs asks patients, staff and visitors to help slow the spread of infection. Effective immediately, visitations to the Birmingham VA Medical Center and its CBOCs are limited. All visitors are reminded to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after visitation.
We are following CDC and other public health guidelines. We are encouraging Veterans experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call your local VA healthcare facility and select the option to speak to a nurse before visiting the facility. Stay at home, phone in and tell your providers about your symptoms and any recent travel.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.