Birmingham VA limiting visits to help slow spread of coronavirus

The following is information from Stacy J. Vasquez, the Medical Center Director: Our highest responsibility at the Birmingham VA Medical Center and its community based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) is the health and safety of our Veterans, family members and staff. We continue to work closely with public health officials, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to monitor, screen and implement best practices to protect the health of our Veterans and staff as it relates to COVID-19 (coronavirus), influenza, and other illnesses.