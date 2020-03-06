Alabama now tests for Coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Health state laboratory now tests for Coronavirus COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “While the risk of this new Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur. We are providing education about our recommendations in coordination with other groups.”
Right now there are no active cases in Alabama.
According to ADPH Physicians are asked to refer to the Health Alert Network (HAN) for specific testing criteria and are required to call ADPH for consultation if the patient meets the criteria based on specific epidemiologic exposures for COVID-19 infection.
According to doctors there are a number of other respiratory viruses causing respiratory illnesses in Alabama including several common types of Coronaviruses, Rhinoviruses, and several types of flu viruses. Doctors say it is important that testing for these viruses occur. Other testing should be sent to commercial laboratories from the healthcare provider.
UAB doctors say they hope to be able to test for coronavirus in two weeks.
To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, the following precautions are recommended:
· Wash hands with soap and water.
· Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
· Stay home when sick.
· Stay away from people who are sick.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov for more COVID-19 information.
