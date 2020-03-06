Affidavit: Detectives found murdered Charleston woman in container in the woods

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives say the body of a missing Charleston woman was located in a container in the woods not far from a home in Spartanburg County.
The newly released information was revealed in an affidavit following the arrest of 36-year-old Mark Dwayne Walton who is charged in connection to the death of Celia Sweeney whose body was found in Inman, SC.
Walton was charged with accessory after the fact of murder and given a $500,000 bond on Wednesday.
According to new arrest warrants, the investigation began on Feb. 28 when officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to conduct a welfare check at Sweeney’s apartment after Sweeney’s boyfriend discovered a “significant amount” of blood throughout the home, and her car was nowhere to be found.
In addition, Sweeney did not show up at her job at the King Street Grill which her friends told officers was not normal.
Investigators with Charleston police conducted an analysis of the scene at the apartment and concluded that someone had sustained fatal injuries and there were signs of a struggle. In addition, a single fired gun cartridge casing was found in the living room of the apartment.
Local authorities requested assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office which led a detective to the home of Buddy Allen Carr who had been named a person of interest in the case.
The detective was unable to locate Carr but noticed that his F-150 pick up truck was in the backyard of the home. When a search warrant was executed, Carr was found dead in the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
During the search of the area, detectives located a large black in color “Husky” container in the woods about 20 yards away from the truck.
Authorities said Sweeney’s body was found in the container.
In addition, inside the truck, detectives reported locating a claw hammer with a red color substance that tested presumptive for blood. Detectives said also inside the truck were latex gloves, concrete bags, and camouflage nylon straps which were purchased by Carr on Feb. 28 at a Home Depot in the Charleston area.
According to investigators, during a second trip on the same day to Home Depot, Carr purchased a “Husky” 45 gallon Latch and Stack tote. Authorities say Carr was seen with another male subject during this visit. The affidavit, which has redacted names, does not identity that subject.
During the investigation, officers and detectives canvassed Sweeney’s apartment complex and spoke to neighbors and friends.
Court records state that they spoke to a friend who said they were with Sweeney during the previous night with two male subjects whose names were redacted in the affidavit. According to investigators, the group went to multiple restaurants and bars.
Detectives learned that Sweeney and some of the group returned to the apartment during the early morning hours of Feb. 28. The redacted affidavit states that someone was in and out of Sweeney’s apartment. According to detectives, Sweeney’s phone records showed frustration about an individual being left alone in her home, and just prior to 3 a.m. there were indications that she would attempt to remove this person from her apartment.
Witnesses reported that Sweeney’s vehicle, an Audi, pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. which was four hours after Sweeney’s last known communication.
According to investigators, the Audi was followed by a pick up truck which quickly pulled into the parking lot and picked up the driver of the Audi and left the parking lot.
Authorities said they utilized automatic licence plate reader (ALPR) information to see that the truck appeared to have been driven into the West Ashley area on I-526 on Feb. 28 around 10:45 a.m. According to an arrest affidavit, the ALPR showed a large black container stored in the bed of the truck which was seen in camera view.
Walton, who has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder in Sweeney’s death, appeared in court on Wednesday and was given a $500,000 bond.
As Walton faced the judge, Sweeney’s family members described how the death of their loved one has left a hole in their lives.
During the bond hearing, the judge stated concerns about Walton as a possible danger to the community.
Sweeney’s mother stood in court and said her heart was broken as her daughter would never experience more milestones in life.
“There’s emptiness in me that only Celia could fill,” she said."I will never get to embrace my daughter again."
