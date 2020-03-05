Woman accused of embezzling $166,000 from a Homewood-based business

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fultondale woman was arrested and charged with taking $166,000 from a Homewood business.
The Homewood Police Department with the assistance of the Secret Service Financial Crimes Task Force conducted a six-month investigation concerning a former longtime employee of BTS Technologies.
Investigators say Lisa Case embezzled in excess of $166,000 in a 27-month time period.
On March 4, 2020, a joint operation was conducted with the Metro Area Crime Center and Case, 48, was arrested.
A warrant was issued for Theft of Property 1st Degree.
