Tuscaloosa County School Board votes to follow ADPH guidelines regarding coronavirus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School Board voted Wednesday to follow guidelines set forth by the Alabama Department of Public Health when it comes to the coronavirus.
The vote was public. But most of the discussion leading up to the decision was behind closed doors. When the meeting started, board members voted immediately to go into executive session. They returned a half hour later and voted in favor of going by state health department guidelines regarding the coronavirus. That included warning people about places where outbreaks of the illness have happened.
Superintendent Walter Davie explained there’s concern about coronavirus in the community and they wanted to be able to move quickly if an employee or student in the school system tested positive.
“We wanted to make sure people were aware of that as part of our procedures. So we do the very best we can to protect everyone in our schools."
Davie added that they wanted the new policy in place before people went on Spring Break later this month.
