BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Noah Higgins!
Noah is a senior at Central High School of Clay County with a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of the DECA, the basketball and baseball teams, and is Secretary of Senior Beta. In addition, he volunteers throughout many church ministries, including “Clay Changers” and Upward Basketball. His quiet leadership shines in all he does.
Noah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
