Jessica Ivey: Spring Pea and Parmesan Oatmeal with Lemon and Mint

Ingredients:
3/4 tablespoons butter
1 shallots, minced
2/3 cups Quaker Quick 3-Minute Steel Cut Oats
1 cups peas, fresh or frozen
2 cups low sodium chicken stock (vegetable stock can be substituted)
1/4 cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for topping (optional)
1 tablespoons fresh lemon zest
1/4 cup finely shredded mint leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
1. In a medium saucepan, heat the butter until just melted. Add the shallot and cook for 3
minutes. Add the oats and stir occasionally over low heat for 3-4 minutes, until oats and shallots are slightly golden, toasted and fragrant.
2. Add the peas and chicken stock. Stir to combine and cook for 3-5 minutes or until
thickened.
3. Stir in ½ cup Parmesan, lemon zest and mint. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with extra Parmesan on top.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.