Jessica Ivey: Spring Pea and Parmesan Oatmeal with Lemon and Mint

Jessica Ivey: Spring Pea and Parmesan Oatmeal with Lemon and Mint
By WBRC Staff | March 5, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:52 AM

Ingredients:

3/4 tablespoons butter

1 shallots, minced

2/3 cups Quaker Quick 3-Minute Steel Cut Oats

1 cups peas, fresh or frozen

2 cups low sodium chicken stock (vegetable stock can be substituted)

1/4 cup reduced-fat grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional for topping (optional)

1 tablespoons fresh lemon zest

1/4 cup finely shredded mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the butter until just melted. Add the shallot and cook for 3

minutes. Add the oats and stir occasionally over low heat for 3-4 minutes, until oats and shallots are slightly golden, toasted and fragrant.

2. Add the peas and chicken stock. Stir to combine and cook for 3-5 minutes or until

thickened.

3. Stir in ½ cup Parmesan, lemon zest and mint. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with extra Parmesan on top.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.