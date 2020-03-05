FIRST ALERT: Drier weather moves in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We continue to see steady rainfall across all of Central Alabama this morning. The flash flood watch continues through the morning hours, but is set to expire by noon. Many locations have already recorded 2-3 inches of rain. We could see an additional 0.50-1 inches of rain for today. The good news is that the heaviest rain and thunderstorms remain to our south and east. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so you will definitely need a jacket before you walk out the door. Allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning as rain will continue across the area during the morning hours. By 2-3 p.m., I think most of the rain will be out of here. We should finish the afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. We could see highs in the lower 60s for parts of West Alabama where sunshine could peek through the cloud cover. We will see northeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.