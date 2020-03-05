FIRST ALERT: Drier weather moves in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We continue to see steady rainfall across all of Central Alabama this morning. The flash flood watch continues through the morning hours, but is set to expire by noon. Many locations have already recorded 2-3 inches of rain. We could see an additional 0.50-1 inches of rain for today. The good news is that the heaviest rain and thunderstorms remain to our south and east. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s, so you will definitely need a jacket before you walk out the door. Allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning as rain will continue across the area during the morning hours. By 2-3 p.m., I think most of the rain will be out of here. We should finish the afternoon with clouds slowly decreasing. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. We could see highs in the lower 60s for parts of West Alabama where sunshine could peek through the cloud cover. We will see northeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for dry and sunny conditions Friday! You will need a warm jacket tomorrow morning as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. While we will see plenty of sunshine, it was also be very breezy tomorrow. It will be breezy at times with sustained winds at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be dry with temperatures near average. Saturday morning will likely be our coldest morning for the next seven days with temperatures in the lower 30s. We will see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s Sunday morning with highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will slowly increase Sunday, but we should remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the return of unsettled weather for next week. Each day next week will give us a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Most of Monday will be dry, but we could see a few showers move into west Alabama during the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances go up on Tuesday as another disturbance moves into Alabama. Along with several opportunities to see rain, we will see temperatures remain well above average. High temperatures could stay in the 70s starting Tuesday with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Spring is just around the corner!
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.