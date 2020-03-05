DCH Health System gets new beds for expectant mothers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH hospitals in Tuscaloosa and Northport are now better equipped to care for expectant mothers.
The health system recently received grant money from Variety, the Children’s Charity of the United States, to buy new birthing beds for soon to be moms. The beds specially designed to for women who are about to have a baby. Nurses at the Women’s Pavilion of Northport DCH demonstrated how the beds can be adjusted several ways to help women lay comfortable before and during childbirth.
Variety’s executive director explains why DCH was chosen for the gift.
“We know the service that is provided to the people who come through here from eleven surrounding counties. We know the staff is very passionate and excellent in what they do. Variety is engaged in helping children from childbirth to age 21 to make a difference for everyone coming here.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.