Court hearing reveals a woman was with the man accused of killing Kimberly Officer Nick O’Rear

37-year-old Preston Johnson (Source: Cullman County SO)
By WBRC Staff | March 5, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 3:05 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Court documents show Preston Chyenne Johnson, who is accused of shooting and killing Kimberly Officer Nick O’Rear, was not alone in the car the night O’Rear was killed.

Johnson, 37, had a court hearing Thursday morning.

His attorney says a woman was in the car with Johnson the night O’Rear was shot. Investigators say the woman said Johnson was giving her a ride.

Johnson is accused of shooting and killing Officer O’Rear who was helping out a neighboring community on I-65 in February.

Investigators say they later found several items in the woods related to the case including a long gun, a 9 mm Glock handgun and a purse.

Johnson’s attorney raised questions about the proof Johnson was actually the shooter. Right now, there is no evidence anyone else has been charged in this case.

Officer Nick O'Rear killed in the line of duty
Officer Nick O'Rear killed in the line of duty (Source: City of Ashville)

Earlier in March 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Johnson with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Preston Johnson in court Thursday

According to the indictment Johnson, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, is accused of unlawfully possessing an Anderson AM-15 5.56mm rifle on October 31, 2019, a Norcino Mak90 7.62mm rifle on February 4, 2020, and a Glock Model 19 9mm pistol on February 5, 2020.

When Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Preston Johnson in October 2019, officers asked a judge to consider a bond higher than the recommended bail schedule.

Johnson was arrested after officers reported finding him with a stolen car, loaded AR-15, several knives, meth, needles and other drug paraphernalia.

