Bomb dog joins force at Pelham Police Department

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police adding a new K9 to their team this spring could make concerts and other large events in Pelham much safer.
The department already has a drug and tracking K9 but the new K(, named Thunder. will be trained to sniff out explosives. With the number of events that happen at the Pelham Civic Complex and the Oak Mountain Amphitheater the Pelham Police Department says they plan to use the new K9 on a daily basis.
Thunder has been training for a while now but will begin training with his Pelham Police handler this week. His first day on the job will be end of April or first of May, just in time for when concerts start up at the amphitheater.
Pelham Police Chief Chief Pat Cheatwood says Thunder can sense gun powder and bombs and they plan to use him to scan venues before and during events; even events at local schools.
“Spring and summer we have so many events going on, we have so many venues around here that we just feel like it’s going to be a safer environment, not only for us but for the patrons,” he said.
