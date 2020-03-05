Bassmaster holds Media Day as three local anglers gear up for the 50th Bassmaster Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The boats are out of the water for now, but come Friday morning, 53 anglers will hit the water at Lake Guntersville to compete for $300,000 and a 35-pound trophy.
Bassmaster held Media Day Thursday afternoon at Regions Field. Local anglers Scott Canterbury, Clent Davis, and Matt Herren said they’re excited for competition to begin Friday, but are a little nervous. Due to all the rain over the past two weeks, Lake Guntersville has flooded in areas and has since changed the current patterns. Although these three have fished Lake Guntersville hundreds of times, they’re changing their strategies.
“Everywhere around, the flood gates are open, currents are ripping down the river changing everything, everybody thinks because I’m a local, I have an advantage, well you can throw that out the window with all the weather and rain we’ve had,” said professional angler and Odenville native Scott Canterbury.
“I think it throws the deal in where guys in this tournament , who have never fished this lake before, can pick up on something and possibly win it. The local knowledge for me has been out the window,” added professional angler and Montevallo native Clent Davis.
“I’m keying in on some places that I haven’t necessarily fished a lot in tournament competition, but I think that will be a positive, too to keep me fresh,” said professional angler and Ashville native Matt Herren.
The Bassmaster Classic begins Friday at Lake Guntersville with the weigh-ins taking place at the BJCC. The event is free and open to the public.
Weigh-In Times: (in Eastern)
Friday, March 6
4:20p.m. ET- Kayak anglers weigh-in on the Classic stage
5:30p.m. ET- Day 1 weigh-in
Saturday, March 7
4:20p.m. ET- High School Classic weigh-in
5:30p.m. ET- Day 2 weigh-in
Sunday, March 8
4:20p.m. ET- College Classic weigh-in
5:30p.m. ET- Day 3 weigh-in
