Arrest made after kidnapped woman was stripped, injected with heroin, pushed off bridge

The report shows the female victim also had her eyes taped shut and covered by a bandanna. She was driven to a residence in El Duende where her clothing was removed, and she was saturated with Clorox bleach. The female victim was injected with heroin and driven to a bridge off US Highway 74, where she was pushed off the bridge into the river. The female victim floated down the river and was able to make it onto the riverbank. She walked to a nearby residence where she called law enforcement.