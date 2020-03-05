Alabama set to execute Woods at 6 p.m. barring any stay

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Barring any last-minute stays by the courts, Alabama will put a man to death Thursday evening at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
That man, Nathanial Woods, will be the state’s first execution of 2020, but lawyers representing him are hoping Gov. Kay Ivey or the courts step in and put a stop to the lethal injection he’ll receive at 6 p.m.
Woods was convicted for the June 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers. But a co-defendant, Kerry Spencer, says he is the one who fired the gun that claimed the officers’ lives.
Both men were ultimately sentenced to death, but Spencer, the sole gunman, does not have an execution date set.
Under Alabama law, it does not matter who actually fired the shots. Despite the law, Woods’ friends, family and several political activists and celebrities are saying that his execution would be an injustice.
Even Spencer is speaking is out, claiming full responsibility, in an effort to spare Woods’ life.
On Wednesday, Martin Luther King, III sent a letter to Gov. Ivey pleading for her to halt the execution.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has reacted to the push to halt the execution, saying Woods “directly caused the deaths..." and that "the only injustice in the case of Nathaniel Woods is that which was inflicted on those four policemen that terrible day in 2004.”
Others like celebrity Kim Kardashian West, who has been an advocate for prison release and reform, as well as rapper T.I. have lent their voices to the cause.
As Woods and his family await any court ruling that could halt his execution, a digital billboard vehicle circles the area around Alabama’s Capitol complex with a sign saying “It’s not too late to save Nate.”
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.