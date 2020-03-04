UA Chief Medical Officer says flu a bigger threat than Coronavirus nationally

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Thomas Weida, the Chief Medical Officer at the University of Alabama, was scheduled to speak at an event at the Bryant Conference Center Tuesday about the human liver. He ended up taking more questions about coronavirus.
Dr. Weida is also family doctor. He says it’s too early in the process for people in Alabama to worry about the virus here. No one in the state has tested positive for coronavirus.
Weida said coronavirus is similar to the flu, but far fewer people in America have it compared to the flu.
“It really again is very rare, when you consider it and match it up with influenza. Influenza, 29 million cases in the United States. United States for CO-VID19, 102 so a big difference,” he explained.
He suggested repeated hand washing and limiting handshakes as simple things people can do to keep the illness from spreading.
