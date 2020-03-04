Tommy Tubberville’s campaign optimistic about Super Tuesday turnout

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - From playoffs to runoffs. In a barn-style venue a few miles outside of Auburn, Tommy Tuberville’s supporters are getting ready to watch the Super Tuesday returns.
Campaign staffers say turnout has been strong today despite the rain.
“It’s been a great day, started out rainy and there was a tornado watch when I went I vote to Chilton county this morning, but I think the turnout has been great. I think it’s going to be better than people expect,” says campaign staffer Terri Connell, she’s a petite woman with a lot of energy about the former coach.
When we asked about how a former Auburn coach will win over Alabama fans.
“We’ve had Alabama fans take off their hats and asked for him to autograph it!”
Tuberville’s campaign paints him as someone who knows what it’s like to live in the “real world” and not a politician.
“He’s a strong Christian conservative outsider,” says campaign manager Paul Shashy.
But his political inexperience also raises concerns with some. We asked if how he would handle the job if President Trump loses the White House to a Democrat.
“You have to work with all types of people and he is a negotiator,” says Connell. “Well probably go into a runoff but I think we can do it. I’m optimistic.”
People are ready for a change!
