Sessions supporters happy about the early results Tuesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Republican U.S. Senate candidates say they will uphold President Trump’s ideas and agenda, but we asked long-time supporters what they think Jeff Sessions will do, and has done for Alabama.
Gail Fair of Mobile said, “Jeff has always wanted to make Alabama known in DC. Just because we’re a small state and we’re in the south, we have views and values. Our views are a little different from the north possibly and our values and even our religious beliefs and moral philosophies that we hold dear here. And I know that’s one thing that Jeff’s always wanted to bring to make sure Washington acknowledges us and that we have something to offer to the world and to the United States of America.”
Once a candidate is chosen, it all comes down to the issues for voters. We talked with Cathy Higgins who works in healthcare for a home infusion company. She says healthcare is her number one concern.
Cathy Higgins of Birmingham said, “What are we going to do with Medicare? Right now I run into situations every day where a patient has a part D coverage with Medicare but then they have no supply coverage. And then these patients have these huge out-of-pockets and they’re on a fixed income. So really it’s like senators, what are you gonna do for our healthcare system?”
