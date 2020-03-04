Samford women’s basketball earn top seed in SoCon tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford women’s basketball team is looking to continue to make history this weekend at the Southern Conference basketball tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady Bulldogs earned a share of the program’s first-ever Southern Conference regular season title and are now the No.1 seed heading into the conference tournament. This is the highest the Bulldogs have ever been ranked.
“I’ve been here for four years and this is the highest we’ve placed by far going into the tournament, so it’s just a little confidence boost and it feels really good knowing we are confident and we can make some noise,” said Samford guard Paige Serup.
Samford begins tournament play Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against Western Carolina. The Lady Bulldogs have won the SoCon tournament twice in 2011 and 2012.
