Preliminary hearing set for man charged with killing Aniah Blanchard

LEE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Homewood teenager Aniah Blanchard is now set for April 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Ibraheem Yazeed is charged in the shooting death of college student Aniah.
Police believe Yazeed kidnapped Blanchard at a gas station on South College Street in Auburn in late October 2019. Blanchard was missing for a month before her remains were recovered in rural Macon County.
At the time of Blanchard's disappearance, Yazeed was out on bond for two counts of first degree kidnapping, two counts of first degree robbery, and attempted murder in connection to an incident in February 2019.
Yazeed is being held in the Lee County Jail on no bond related to charges out of Montgomery County.
