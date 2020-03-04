Man decapitated after accident at Barbour Co. chicken plant

By Alex Jones | March 4, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:33 PM

BAKER HILL, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an accident at Keystone Foods in Barbour County.

Barbour County Coroner Sidney “Chip” Chapman Jr. has confirmed that 39-year-old Carlos Lynn was contracted by a third party company to clean the chicken processing equipment. During the process he was caught in a “pinch point."

Lynn’s cause of death was determined to be decapitation. He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on March 3.

The plant is run by Tyson Foods, who released a statement saying,

We’re investigating an accident at our Eufaula, Alabama facility yesterday that involved a worker employed by an outside contractor and will provide more information when we can. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel.

OSHA has confirmed that have opened an investigation in connection to the incident.

