BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama is no stranger to the devastating and sometimes deadly impact of a tornado. That’s why local groups are already making plans to head to Nashville.
Refuel Ministries could travel to Nashville as early as Tuesday night, but say they’ll probably head that way Wednesday. They’re waiting on clearance from Nashville officials that the city is ready to receive the wave of volunteers wanting to help.
Refuel Ministries is an agency that travels to places impacted by severe weather and cooks meals in the community. The group consists of six to seven people who are also chaplains and trained in crisis management to be able to help people process what they have just experienced.
“Everyone has a story they want to tell. People like to tell you what they just experienced. That helps them, helps them mentally and helps them get over the situation. We want to be an ear for them, but also want to be there to feed them and pray for them,” said Darrin Jarvis.
The group is getting supplies together now. If you’re interested in learning more about their work, you can visit their Facebook Page at Refuel Ministries.
