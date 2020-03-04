Jones Valley Middle School student’s attack by several classmates recorded and shared online, parent fears for daughter’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Disturbing video of a Jones Valley Middle School student being punched and kicked in the school's gym circulating on social media had her mother fearing for her life.
Heaven, 11, said she was surrounded by five or six classmates and attacked.
“I felt one girl hitting me on my head I felt that... kicking me,” Jones Valley Middle School 6th grader Heaven said.
Heaven now suffering from headaches according to her mother, Candence Mitchell, who said for months, Heaven has been bullied and threatened at school.
“Every Time I think about this or I see this fight... excuse I’m tearing up... I think about, I could’ve lost my child,” parent Candence Mitchell said.
The video, recorded by another student, has been shared around the school and with her daughter on social media, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell said she has met with school administrators in the past but those meetings didn’t work.
“The kids, they don’t have any respect. The home training. The kids are basically ruling the school,” complained Mitchell.
Mitchell said overcrowding is also issue at the school.
She filed a police report with Birmingham Police and withdrew her daughter from school but a week had passed and Heaven was still at home.
Wanting to get her daughter into a more safe environment, Mitchell said she tried to enroll Heaven at another middle school but was denied because it’s out of their zone. Mitchell said as a single parent, private school isn’t an option.
“If I send her back to that school, I don’t know what could happen,” said a concerned Mitchell.
Mitchell is not the only parent who has contacted WBRC with concerns of unruly, violent behavior from students at Jones Valley Middle School.
Birmingham City Schools sent us a statement acknowledging issues at the school:
While the district can confirm several incidents have occurred at Jones Valley Middle School, each event is isolated and not reflective of any larger issue within the school. The safety of students and staff members is paramount, and each incident is taken extremely seriously.
The district is fully committed to continuing to promote a school culture conducive for teaching and learning. Each incident is handled accordingly based on the BCS Code of Conduct.
BCS joins school districts across the country in encouraging families to speak with their scholar about the importance of exhibiting positive behavior both in school and within the community.
Mitchell said she’s not giving up. She planned to go to the school board in the to try to get her daughter in to another school.
We’ve followed up with BCS about the transfer policy and Mitchell’s options. We’ll update this story when we hear back.
