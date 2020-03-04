Jefferson County shooting investigation leads to other arrest

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man who reportedly witnessed a shooting was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies when it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant was in possession of Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Identifications and Credit Cards that did not belong to him.
Deputies were investigating possible shots fired in the Mulga area on Tuesday March 3, when they came in contact with the witness. At the time, the man gave deputies a false name. The individual was later determined to be 22-year-old Ja’Mikel Antres Hackman.
Once his true identity was revealed, authorities learned that Hackman had an outstanding warrant. Upon arrest Hackman was found with a variety of drugs as well as multiple IDs and credit cards that did not belong to him.
He was booked in the Jefferson Co. Jail on charges of Trafficking in Stolen Identities, Illegal Possession of a Credit Card, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Obstruction of Justice, Promoting Contraband, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Failure to Appear for Obstruction of Justice.
