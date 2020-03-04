Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office headed to NY for Live PD

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Sheriff Mark Pettway will be traveling to New York to reappear on A&E’s Live PD.
According to the sheriff’s office, Deputies Brandon Sunday and Deanna Marshall became crowd favorites while the show was here in Jefferson County. Now, they along with Sheriff Pettway have been invited to appear as guest analysts.
The three will travel to New York and appear on live airings Friday, March 6th and Saturday, March 7th.
Live PD Airs on The A&E Network on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM CST.
