Jeff Sessions in a runoff for U.S. Senate race against Tommy Tuberville

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - A tight race for U.S. Senate ended in a runoff Tuesday between former senator Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville.
For most of the night, Tuberville and Sessions were neck and neck in the polls. A small crowd gathered at the Renaissance Riverview Hotel in downtown Mobile to watch the returns and wait for Sessions to speak.
Sessions took to the podium around 10:20 p.m. In his speech, Sessions said Doug Jones’ stint in the Senate is over, and that Jones does not represent the voters of Alabama.
Sessions faces Tuberville in a runoff set for March 31 and he says he looks forward to campaigning with vigor throughout the state. Sessions reiterated he has supported President Donald Trump from the beginning. Sessions says he will see where Tuberville stands on the issues like immigration and trade. He questioned “where was Tuberville when Trump needed him?”
We asked long-time supporters what they think Jeff Sessions will do for Alabama if elected.
“Jeff has always wanted to make Alabama known in DC. Just because we’re a small state and we’re in the south, we have views and values. Our views are a little different from the north possibly, and our values and even our religious beliefs and moral philosophies that we hold dear here. And I know that’s one thing that Jeff’s always wanted to bring to make sure Washington acknowledges us and that we have something to offer to the world and to the United States of America,” says supporter Gail Fair.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.