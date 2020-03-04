Garrett Marino, Nick Vogel impress at UAB Pro Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several UAB and Samford football players showcased their talents in front of NFL Scouts on Wednesday at UAB’s Pro Day.
Nine former Blazers, along with three former Samford players, worked out in front of a dozen scouts. The majority of scouts were there to see defensive lineman Garrett Marino, who had 41 reps on bench. Marino participated in the 40-yard dash as well as cone and position drills.
“Scouts commented on my strength and power. I feel like it was solid, I had solid times and put up good numbers and I’m proud. I feel like I made a statement today,” said Marino.
Others that impressed Wednesday included place kicker Nick Vogel, who nailed a 59-yard field goal, along with running back Jonathan Haden and wide receiver Kendall Parham.
