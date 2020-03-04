FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely with possible flash flooding today and tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is another wet start to the day with showers moving in from the west and pushing to the east. We have some active weather in parts of Mississippi and the southern half of Alabama this morning where we are seeing tornado and severe thunderstorm watches. If you plan on traveling towards Montgomery this morning, make sure you stay weather aware in case any warnings are issued. The severe threat will likely remain to our south, but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms for parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and possibly Chilton and Coosa counties through 8 a.m. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, so it remains fairly mild for this time of the year. Most of us are seeing decent visibility, but we have noticed thicker fog developing south of I-20 for areas like Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. Plan for waves of rain to move through our area during the morning and afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely hold steady and only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: A flash flood watch is in effect for areas along and south of I-20 starting today and continuing until 12 p.m. Thursday. The watch includes the cities of Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. It does not include the cities of Gadsden, Centre, Cullman, Jasper, Hamilton, and Fayette. Rainfall totals of 1-3 inches is possible in the watch. Remember to never drive into a flooded area. When in doubt, turn around and don’t drown!
HEAVY RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH THURSDAY: The latest models are showing the greatest coverage in rain developing this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will trend lower in North Alabama vs areas along and south of I-20. We want to give everyone a first alert to be extra careful driving on the roads this evening. Hydroplaning and some flooding will be possible. By tonight, rain chances will likely continue with rounds of showers moving in from west to east. We will likely continue to see rain falling for most of Central Alabama Thursday morning. Temperatures will be cool with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The rain chances will begin to decrease by the time we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Thursday will remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures could be slightly warmer for parts of west Alabama with highs in the low to mid-60s Thursday afternoon.
SUNSHINE RETURNS FRIDAY: The best news I can give you will be the opportunity to dry out on Friday. We will start the day with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs approaching 60°F.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is also shaping up dry with temperatures gradually warming up into the low to mid-60s. Saturday and Sunday morning will be chilly with many spots dipping into the low to mid 30s. Best chance to see freezing temperatures will be on Saturday morning. We will see a mostly sunny sky on Saturday with clouds slowly increase as we head into Sunday evening. Rain returns on Monday.
NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern remains unsettled as we enter the first half of next week. Models are indicating high temperatures in the 60s and 70s with our best chance to see rain Monday night into Tuesday.
Try to stay dry on this rainy Wednesday!
