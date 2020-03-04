FIRST ALERT: Rain is likely with possible flash flooding today and tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. It is another wet start to the day with showers moving in from the west and pushing to the east. We have some active weather in parts of Mississippi and the southern half of Alabama this morning where we are seeing tornado and severe thunderstorm watches. If you plan on traveling towards Montgomery this morning, make sure you stay weather aware in case any warnings are issued. The severe threat will likely remain to our south, but we can’t rule out a few stronger storms for parts of Sumter, Greene, Hale, and possibly Chilton and Coosa counties through 8 a.m. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, so it remains fairly mild for this time of the year. Most of us are seeing decent visibility, but we have noticed thicker fog developing south of I-20 for areas like Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. Plan for waves of rain to move through our area during the morning and afternoon hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely hold steady and only climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.