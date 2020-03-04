GRAPHIC: New video from alleged kidnapping victim in Walker Co.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: WBRC FOX6 News got an uploaded video Thursday night before midnight from a woman who said she is one of the kidnapping victims in a case in Walker County. The video is disturbing.
The video which appears to be security camera video shows the woman thrown to the ground, punched, and being held by a weapon, possibly a gun.
On March 3, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office got a call from hospital employees after two people at their facility were suffering from injuries reportedly as a result of being kidnapped and held against their will.
Three people were arrested.
ORIGINAL: A call from staff at Brookwood Baptist Health in Jasper leads to three people being arrested for kidnapping and other charges.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office got the call from hospital employees Tuesday after two people at their facility were suffering from injuries reportedly as a result of being kidnapped and held against their will.
During the investigation, it was determined three people went to a home in the Thach/Nauvoo area and forced the two victims at gunpoint into a building located on the property. The victims were then tied up and physically assaulted. Eventually, the victims were able to escape and seek medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
After a brief search of the property two of the suspects were arrested. Also during the search, approximately two pounds of marijuana and a grow lab for marijuana was found.
Later that same day, an investigator received information that the third suspect had returned to the home. That person was found hiding in a bathroom.
Demetrice Hines, David Vandiver and Lillian Hines are in the Walker County Jail and face charges of robbery, kidnapping, and assault.
