Birmingham McDonald’s makes donating to Ronald McDonald House easy for customers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s on 5th Ave in Birmingham is giving customers a chance to give back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.
The location on 5th Avenue just recently went through a remodel and to celebrate, and they are giving away prizes, including a free pie with the purchase of a large combo meal.
Customers can also round up their total price to donate to RMHC. If customers round up their total to the nearest dollar, the amount to round up will be donated. So if your total is $3.50, RMHCA will get a 50-cent donation.
Round-Up for RMHC has been rolling out in the Birmingham area and has already raised $36,000. Now that it’s available statewide, RMHC hopes it will increase even more for guest families.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.