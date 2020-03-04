Behind the Front: Why Body Language Matters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow about the subtleties of body language. When all eyes are on you, people take in more than just your words. Learn what people look for in body language, how it impacts the message and how J-P handles the pressure.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.