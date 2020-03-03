’We will face this adversity supporting one another’: School in Tennessee destroyed

DONELSON, Tenn. (WBRC) - The pictures are devastating.
A Christian academy in Tennessee, close to Nashville, was destroyed Tuesday morning during severe storms.
School leaders said they are assessing the damage and the next steps for Donelson Christian Academy.
They are looking at other places to host students into order to continue the school year.
Headmaster Keith Singer said, “We will remember that the strength of the DCA community is people; resilient, amazing, people filled with a faith that compels us to be strong and courageous in the midst of difficulty.”
There were no reports of anyone hurt at the school.
