Super Tuesday polls are open until 7:00 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s primary election day in Alabama and in 13 other states.
It’s also Super Tuesday, so thousands of delegates are up for grabs as voters cast their ballots in the Democratic race for the presidency.
While the Democratic Primary is focused on the presidential race the Republican Primary is focused on Alabama’s U.S. Senate Primary.
WBRC FOX6 News has crews with several candidates, and we’ll update coverage from their campaign events on wbrc.com and on WBRC FOX6 News.
The Democratic and Republican primary ballots also include Amendment one. That’s the constitutional amendment that if approved would change the state school board from an elected position to a governor-appointed board.
Polls across Alabama are open until 7:00 p.m.
