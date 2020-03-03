Roots & Revelry: Prawns Cocktail

INGREDIENTS
3 jumbo head on shrimp
1 tbsp olive oil
1/2 tsp chopped garlic
1/2 tsp chopped shallots
1 tbsp diced poblano
1 tbsp diced tomatoes
2 tbsp white wine
1 tsp liquid crab boil
1 tbsp diced cold butter
1/4 cup shell stock or chicken stock
Salt and pepper to taste
Cocktail sauce for dipping
DIRECTIONS
Heat a saute pan with oil. Saute shrimp with garlic, shallots and poblano. Season with salt, pepper and liquid crab boil. Add tomatoes and toss. Deglaze with white wine. Add stock and cover while allowing the shrimp to cook for 1 minute on each side. Remove the lid and swirl in the cold butter to form a sauce. Serve with your favorite cocktail sauce
