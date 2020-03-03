Prominent developer eyes former Trinity hospital campus for potential project

Located at 800 Montclair Road in the Crestwood South neighborhood, the former hospital campus sits on a 19-acre site that’s currently owned by Affinity Hospital LLC in Texas, according to Jefferson County public records. The site was vacated when the hospital relocated to U.S. 280 to become Grandview Medical Center in 2015. The buildings on site were built between the 1960s and 1980s, and the property is still zoned B6 — health and institutional district — for medical purposes, according to public records.