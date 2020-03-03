Prominent developer eyes former Trinity hospital campus for potential project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The developer behind the Stadium Trace Village project in Hoover has his sights set on another potential large project in the metro area.
Multiple real estate industry sources tell the Birmingham Business Journal entities tied to Will Kadish of New York-based Lawrence Kadish Real Estate is exploring a purchase of the former Trinity Medical Center property.
Kadish declined to comment on the project or any specific future plans for the property at this time.
Kadish serves as director of commercial real estate development and disposition at the New York-based firm where he has been responsible for development and rehabilitative projects in several states, including Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania.
In the metro Birmingham area, Kadish is known for the development of Stadium Trace Village, a large mixed-use development in Hoover with a medical facility, hotel and grocery store as well as shops, restaurants and other retailers.
Located at 800 Montclair Road in the Crestwood South neighborhood, the former hospital campus sits on a 19-acre site that’s currently owned by Affinity Hospital LLC in Texas, according to Jefferson County public records. The site was vacated when the hospital relocated to U.S. 280 to become Grandview Medical Center in 2015. The buildings on site were built between the 1960s and 1980s, and the property is still zoned B6 — health and institutional district — for medical purposes, according to public records.
