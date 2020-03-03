Police open homicide investigation after locating body of missing Clay Co. senior

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - Ashland police say the body of a missing Ashland man was found by K9s Monday night. The discovery is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say 64-year-old Ross Brand was last night around 10 p.m. on March 1. His son reported that he showed signs of mild dementia and frequently walked around town. Authorities issued a Missing Senior Alert while searching for Brand.
The scene where Brand was found has been processed. Police say there was visible evidence at the scene.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.