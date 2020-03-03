Pickens County Medical Center closes Friday

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of the Pickens County Medical Center voted Friday to close for financial reasons.
That decision has many people in Carrollton and surrounding Pickens County wondering what they’ll do for healthcare and medical emergencies.
WBRC watched an ambulance pull into the Pickens Medical Center Monday morning. Marylou Johnson believes it was carrying her husband.
“They brought my husband here by ambulance from the nursing home. And so it was a good thing they were here today,” she explained outside the emergency room.
But It won’t be here by the end of this week, as hospital officials confirmed they will close Friday.
“The meeting this morning has been very heartbreaking, sad. Many people have invested their lives into this medical center, ”Shawn McDaniel, the Chairman of the Board for Pickens County Medical Center told WBRC.
Around 130 employees were notified of the closure. McDaniel blamed a decline in federal funding for rural hospitals as part of the reason for the closure.
“Ultimately it’s a cash issue and at the end of the day we need patients and we need cash to be able to continue to run the hospital,” McDaniel continued.
Johnson found comfort in having a hospital in the heart of her community for medical care for her family today. After Friday she’ll have drive to Mississippi or Tuscaloosa to get it.
“It’s sad. It’s always been here. We’ve always had it here. Now we’ll have to go elsewhere,” said Johnson.
Donny Jones, CEO of West Alabama Works, says they’ve reached out to groups like DCH Health System, Aliceville’s nursing home and the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi, to consider hiring people who will eventually be out of a job at Pickens County Medical Center. He’s hopeful most of them will find work soon.
“Two hospitals are coming in tomorrow and the nursing home in Aliceville is actually going to be interviewing on Wednesday. So we know we’re going to be able to take care of these individuals and find jobs quickly,” Jones expressed.
