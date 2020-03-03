One arrested in officer involved shooting in Ft. Payne

FT. PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, it began as a high speed pursuit around 10 p.m. on Monday night. The chase ended up at the 218 on ramp to I-59 in Ft. Payne.
It’s not clear what happened, but at one point a suspect was shot. They were rushed to Huntsville Hospital where they were quickly treated and released to the sheriff’s custody.
No officers were hurt.
Sheriff Welden is not releasing the suspect’s identity at this time.
