Missing Democrat ballots at B’ham polling location replaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham polling location had a major issue Tuesday morning when polls opened.
When the East Ensley branch of the Birmingham Public Library opened at 7 a.m. it was discovered there were only Republican ballots with their supplies. It wasn’t until 30-40 minutes later that the location had Democrat ballots.
Shondra Spivey, inspector for the polling location, said all supplies are no longer picked up by poll workers and are instead brought out in locked rolling cage/cart. It wasn’t until workers opened the boxes of ballots that they discovered there were no Democrat ballots.
Spivey said six or seven people were at the polling location to vote at 7 a.m. She said most people left and said they’ll come back while a few waited until ballots arrived.
