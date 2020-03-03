Jefferson County Dept. of Health to meet with school leaders about coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) has scheduled a meeting with all school systems in Jefferson County on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
JCDH Medical Director for Disease Control Dr. Wesley Willeford, MD will discuss preparedness efforts, provide updates and answer any questions from the schools’ administrators as it relates to COVID-19 or the Coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued general guidance stating the coronavirus has the potential to spread inside the United States.
In addition to providing information to Jefferson County school officials, JCDH will be sending letters to businesses to inform them of best practices certified by the CDC.
Doctor say the virus spreads through coughing and the droplets of liquid that are made from coughing.
According to the CDC the most important things the general public can do to protect themselves are:
1. Get an influenza/flu vaccine as soon as possible to protect against the flu to avoid infection with two viruses
2. Wash your hand frequently with soap and water or an alcohol based hand gel
3. Cover your coughs and sneezes
4. Stay at home from work or school if you have a fever
5. Clean and disinfect surfaces at home and at work
