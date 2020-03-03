Free ride to the polls in Birmingham

March 3, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham and Via are offering free rides for voters who don’t have transportation to the polls on Super Tuesday.

Download the Via app and use the code BHMVOTES for transportation to and from polling locations.

