Top Story Free ride to the polls in Birmingham The Birmingham skyline. By WBRC Staff | March 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:25 AM BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham and Via are offering free rides for voters who don’t have transportation to the polls on Super Tuesday. Download the Via app and use the code BHMVOTES for transportation to and from polling locations. View this post on Instagram If you need a ride to the polls today, Via can give you a lift. Download the Via app and use the code BHMVOTES for transportation to and from polling locations. A post shared by City of Birmingham Government (@cityofbirmingham) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:15am PST Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.