FOX6 Kids & Jobs Program 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) and WBRC FOX6 launch the 2020 Kids & Jobs Program. This summer DYS will put hundreds of young people to work! Kids & Jobs is designed to help cultivate the professional development necessary for youth and young adults to become an integral part of the workforce. There are three components to the program:
EXPOSURE (14 & 15 Year-Old) PROGRAM
- Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. The EXPOSURE COMPONENT of the Kids & Jobs Program gives deserving Birmingham youth, who might otherwise not be given the chance, an opportunity to experience the workplace for the first time.
SUMMER EXPLORER PROGRAM
- Provides high school students 16 years of age and older with an introduction to the workforce and a chance to explore one of the various professions offered.
SUMMER EXECUTIVE INTERNSHIP
- The EXECUTIVE PROGRAM provides college students up to the age of 24 with a unique opportunity to establish a foundation for their career path.
- This year SEI students can apply for the Literacy Leaders Program.
- SEI Students majoring in Education or related field
- Serve as Tutors for Rising 2nd and 3rd graders at area libraries
- Tutors will be trained to be highly-effective reading coaches
- Students will gain valuable work skills and satisfaction changing the lives of children
Applications are available beginning March 3, 2020 at: https://www.bhamyouthfirst.org/.
Applicants must live in the city of Birmingham to participate in the Kids & Jobs Program.
For more information about the Kids & Jobs Program, contact DYS at (205) 320-0879.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.