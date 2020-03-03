FOX6 Kids & Jobs Program 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) and WBRC FOX6 launch the 2020 Kids & Jobs Program. This summer DYS will put hundreds of young people to work! Kids & Jobs is designed to help cultivate the professional development necessary for youth and young adults to become an integral part of the workforce. There are three components to the program: