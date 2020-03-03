Flying Biscuit: Fried Green Tomatoes and Cashew Relish

March 3, 2020

Ingredients for Cashew Relish:

· 1 ½ cups cashews

· 2 red jalapeños, stemmed, seeded and roughly chopped

· 1/3 cup plus fresh cilantro leaves

· ¾ cup honey

· 1/3 cup white vinegar

Ingredients for Fried Green Tomatoes:

· 2 ½ cups milk

· 2 large eggs

· 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

· ½ cup cornmeal

· 1 tablespoon salt

· 1 tablespoon celery salt

· 1 tablespoon black pepper

· ½ tablespoon cayenne pepper

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon paprika

· 6 medium green tomatoes, sliced ½ - inch thick

· 6 cups canola oil

· 4 oz goat cheese, at room temperature

To Make Cashew Relish:

Combine cashews, jalapeños and cilantro in a food processor and pulse just until combined. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add honey and vinegar and mix thoroughly; set aside.

To Make Fried Green Tomatoes:

Heat the oil in a large, heavy skillet to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a thermometer to make sure the oil doesn’t burn or cool. Keep at a constant temperature. (A fry daddy works well too.) In a medium bowl, combine milk and eggs; set aside.

In another medium bowl, combine flour, cornmeal, salt, celery salt, black pepper, cayenne pepper, onion powder and paprika.

One at a time, dredge tomato slices in flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, then in the flour mixture again.

Fry tomatoes, a few at a time, until golden brown. Drain briefly on paper towels atop a wire rack. While still hot, put three to four tomato slices on each of six plates. Top with goat cheese and cashew relish.

