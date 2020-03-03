‘Anybody else, if you see the damage in that house, you’d say ‘hey, he’s dead’’: Hale County family survives storm

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A father and his daughter in Hale County said “it was all God” who saved them Tuesday morning when a storm destroyed their home.
Terry Thomas, who lives on Cashews Road in Greenesboro, said he was getting up early, around 5:30 a.m., because he had to drive to UAB to have surgery Tuesday. He said he walked outside to start his car and that's when he heard it. He said the wind picked up and it sounded like a train was coming his way.
Terry ran to the back room in his home and he said he heard things falling in on the house. There was glass bursting through the windows throughout his home. Terry was sitting in the bathtub and he said it felt like everything lasted about five to six seconds. When he got up, his home was gone, but he was okay.
Terry said he prayed and thanked the Lord for letting him live another day.
Terry's daughter Tameka Thomas said she had just left for work when the storm started. She turned her car around to come back home, and that's when she saw her home was destroyed. But again, she and her dad are physically okay.
Father and daughter said they are still shaken up, but they thank God.
The severe weather on Tuesday morning left widespread storm damage in Hale County.
Hale County EMS Director Russell Weeden told Good Day Alabama that two homes were destroyed while 20-30 buildings were damaged. Fortunately there have not been any injuries reported.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.