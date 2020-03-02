Warnings about coronavirus crooks after your money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As concerns over the coronavirus spread, people are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families. But some people might want to take advantage of that concern to line their pockets with your money.
Experts for the Better Business Bureau say widespread concern about the cornavirus opens the door for schemers to find ways to get your money.
“This is the same every day that comes up,” Carl Bates with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said they are a seeing a growing number of reports of consumers complaining about attempts to get their money.
“There are people representing themselves as the CDC or the World Health Organization that are offering to send a link to your computer with all the information about the coronavirus if you will give them your credit card as a fund raiser,” Bates said. That’s a scheme.
There is also a group claiming to be a part of the government with a secret vaccine to protect you against the coronavirus. False.
“People are calling saying we represent the government. We have the secret vaccine. You have been selected for a test. Send us your credit card and we will send you the vaccine,” Bates said.
Surgical masks are in demand and prices are escalating. So, do you need them?
“At this time there is no recommendation to use these masks because it’s not going to help a person from getting the disease. But if a person is sick, it will help you from spreading it,” Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Health Department said.
The best advice: never give out your personal information.
“Never give out your credit card before you have something in writing about what this is. Ask them to mail you information on it,” Bates said.
In fact the more questions you ask the more likely they will hang up on you. If you are suspicious of someone contact the Better Business Bureau and report them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.