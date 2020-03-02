UA Dean of Education weighs on school calendar change bill

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - You might’ve heard about a new bill that would allow state schools to make summer break from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
The bill has brought mixed reaction and a Dean at the University of Alabama is also weighing in on the pros and cons.
This new bill would mean a longer summer break for students, which seems fun right, but a shorter school calendar year might not benefit every child in Alabama public schools.
The University of Alabama Dean for the college of education Dr. Peter Hlebowtish said fewer days in school means less time in a potential learning environment for students.
Now this might not be an issue for students who come from families and communities that can make sure that longer time away from school is filled with enriching experiences.
However, he said some students who aren’t surrounded with programs that offer that over the summer, it could be problematic and add to what’s called a summer slide.
“We have to be careful when we are talking about shorter school years what effect it will have on students who don’t have the opportunity to pursue their own interests, or the resources for it, or time space for it, or the parental support for it," said Dr. Peter Hlebowtish University of Alabama Dean for the College of education.
The main concern the Hlebowtish said for those who aim to shorten the length of the school year, should be making sure that extra free time for students be used wisely, when it comes to learning.
