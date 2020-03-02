Tuscaloosa police searching for armed robbery suspect

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police need your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery.
A store clerk was robbed at gunpoint after he refused to sell a certain product to a man.
Tuscaloosa police said he walked into a store on the 1800 block of East Skyland Blvd and tried to buy a vape but was denied because he didn’t have ID.
Instead, the suspect bought a drink and left. Later, police officers said the suspect returned carrying a semi-automatic gun and approached the clerk at the counter.
He robbed the business and then ran away.
If you have any information about the suspect , please call Crime Stoppers (205) 752-7867.
