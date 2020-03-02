Presidential candidates join “Bloody Sunday” anniversary march across Edmund Pettus Bridge

SELMA, Ala. (WBRC) - The 55th anniversary of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, otherwise known as Bloody Sunday, attracted dignitaries like Martin Luther King III and Rev. Jesse Jackson as well as democratic candidates in the US presidential race.
The 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery was in support of voting rights for all. It is evident that the same passion for civil rights lives on. Several in the crowd were carrying signs urging people to exercise their right to vote.
Having democratic presidential candidates join the march came as a surprise for some, but the shock quickly wore off as they braced to hear the candidates ideas for the Black community.
“That they make sure that the economic development is there for Blacks, that we have the ability to start small businesses, which I just started a small business in Louisiana, so having everything we need to keep the business going,” says Tamiko Garrison, a business owner who drove to Selma from Donaldson, Louisiana.
The importance of this event was evident by the size of the crowd. People surrounded the candidates as they approached the top of the bridge; marchers and media stretching far and wide. Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stood arm in arm with Al Sharpton and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was there with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Representative John Lewis, who marched and was beaten that day in 1965, addressed the crowd for a few moments.
“Redeem the soul of America” could be heard echoing through the air.
When it comes down to who people will vote for, some say it’s all about who you can trust.
"It’s more like who’s going to get something done, and I’d like to see at the end of the road who’s going to follow through on what they stated and what they said,” says Dushun Scarborough, who came to Selma from Little Rock, AR.
After the march, candidates Warren and Klobuchar went to Wallace Community College for a quick forum.
