Officials announce closure of Pickens Co. Medical Center

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Health Care Authority has announced the closure of Pickens County Medical Center.
The closure is effective March 6.
Officials said in a press release that every option for keeping the hospital open was considered, but the hospital’s financial condition is unsustainable.
The closure of Pickens County Medical Center is symptomatic of a national trend, according to officials. Over the last 10 years, over 120 rural hospitals have closed across our nation. Contributing factors have been reduced federal funding, lower reimbursement from private payers, and high percentages of uninsured patients. Additionally, for several years, Pickens County Medical Center has experienced declining patient volumes.
The Pickens County Health Care Authority said in part:
We appreciate the opportunity to have been of service for so many years to the citizens of our community. We are working with state and federal regulators on our closure plan and will coordinate with other medical providers to assist our patients with a smooth transition. Existing hospital patients will be either discharged or transferred no later than March 6th.
We wish to commend our dedicated staff members for their service to the hospital and the community. For our staff members, we will be working with other employers to facilitate access to potential employment opportunities.
Although closure must be accomplished quickly, we are committed to an orderly and transparent process. We regret that this action is necessary and thank you for your support through the years.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.